Evans secured 10 of 12 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Evans was an integral part of Tom Brady's record-setting 348-yard first half, but the star wideout didn't let up after his future Hall of Fame quarterback left the game, either. Evans began his sensational day with a 33-yard grab on the Buccaneers' opening drive, and he subsequently recorded a 27-yard touchdown catch to cap off the team's second possession. Evans would continue routinely getting the best of the Lions secondary throughout the day, and he put an exclamation point on his performance via a 22-yard scoring connection with Blaine Gabbert midway through the third quarter. Evans' receiving yardage total was a season high, and it also puts him in position to notch his seventh 1,000-yard campaign in as many pro seasons if he can total at least 40 in a Week 17 divisional contest against the Falcons.