Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Serves suspension
Evans has served his one-game suspension and will return for Sunday's game at Miami, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The brief ban derived from Evans' hit on the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 9. In Evans' place, Chris Godwin got the start and turned 10 targets into five receptions for 68 yards. Expect such volume to be swallowed up by Evans upon his imminent return.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Suspension upheld•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Set to appeal one-game ban•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Receives one-game ban•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Season-low reception total Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading 10 targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading target total Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...