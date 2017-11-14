Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Serves suspension

Evans has served his one-game suspension and will return for Sunday's game at Miami, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The brief ban derived from Evans' hit on the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 9. In Evans' place, Chris Godwin got the start and turned 10 targets into five receptions for 68 yards. Expect such volume to be swallowed up by Evans upon his imminent return.