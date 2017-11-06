Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Set to appeal one-game ban
Evans will appeal the one-game suspension he received Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The league levied the suspension after Evans issued a hit to the back of an unsuspecting Marshon Lattimore in the Buccaneers' 30-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. The incident overshadowed a poor outing for Evans, who made just one reception for 13 yards in the contest. A ruling on the appeal should come by the end of the week, at which point Evans' fantasy owners should know whether or not the wideout will be available for Sunday's game against the Jets. If Evans' suspension is upheld, the Buccaneers will be without their top wideout and starting quarterback Week 10, as head coach Dirk Koetter announced earlier Monday that Jameis Winston (shoulder) would be shut down for at least the next two games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Receives one-game ban•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Season-low reception total Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading 10 targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading target total Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Five receptions in loss•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...