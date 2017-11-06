Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Set to appeal one-game ban

Evans will appeal the one-game suspension he received Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The league levied the suspension after Evans issued a hit to the back of an unsuspecting Marshon Lattimore in the Buccaneers' 30-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. The incident overshadowed a poor outing for Evans, who made just one reception for 13 yards in the contest. A ruling on the appeal should come by the end of the week, at which point Evans' fantasy owners should know whether or not the wideout will be available for Sunday's game against the Jets. If Evans' suspension is upheld, the Buccaneers will be without their top wideout and starting quarterback Week 10, as head coach Dirk Koetter announced earlier Monday that Jameis Winston (shoulder) would be shut down for at least the next two games.