Evans (ankle) is expected to play Thursday at Chicago, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports

While the Buccaneers will be without wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest), they intend to have the services of Evans and Scotty Miller (hip/groin). The decision appears to hinge on Evans' pregame workout, which included cutting and "explosive" moves out of the break, per Stroud. Evans' ankles were taped up, too, so it seems to indicate he'll be out there Thursday.

More News