Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets milestone in finale
Evans brought in five of 13 targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.
Evans was far from efficient with his targets, but he managed to still reach a memorable milestone in the season-ending victory. As per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the former Aggie eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive campaign to start his career with his Week 17 haul, joining Randy Moss and A.J. Green as the only players to accomplish the feat in NFL history. Evans got there by just two yards -- leaving him with his lowest tally of his four campaigns -- but he did manage to improve his YPC from 13.8 to 14.1 in 2017. The 2014 first-round pick's 13 targets were also a season high and marked his seventh game with double-digit looks on the season. Evans is on the books for nearly $13.3 million in salary in 2018 in what will be the final year of his rookie contract, and he'll undoubtedly once again serve as a pivotal component of the air attack.
