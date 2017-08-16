Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Shines in Tuesday joint practice

Evans stood out in Tuesday's joint practice with the Jaguars, making plays in both individual and team drills, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The towering receiver was dominant in essentially every aspect of the session, making a one-handed touchdown catch over Tyler Patmon in one-on-one drills. Evans repeated the feat against cornerback Dwayne Thomas in another individual battle and also kicked off team drills with back-to-back receptions later in the session. Considering he also turned in an impressive performance in the preseason opener against the Bengals last Friday, Evans looks primed for yet another prolific campaign.