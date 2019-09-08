Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Should be fine for Week 1
Evans (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is slated to play in the contest, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Evans had been tending to quadriceps and groin injuries coming out of the preseason, but he shook off both issues to turn in full practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday. However, the illness preventing him from taking the field Friday for the Bucs' final practice, resulting in him carrying a questionable tag into the weekend. The wideout has apparently progressed well following Saturday's off day, so the expectation is that he'll handle a normal snap count in Week 1 and fill his usual role as Tampa Bay's top target in the passing game.
