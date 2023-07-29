Evans has made several noteworthy plays in the first three days of training camp and particularly showed good chemistry with Baker Mayfield in Friday's practice, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The four-time Pro Bowler is going to see an appreciable quarterback downgrade this season whether it's Mayfield or Kyle Trask under center, considering whoever prevails in their summer job battle will be succeeding the legendary Tom Brady. However, Evans naturally enjoyed plenty of success in Tampa Bay prior to Brady's arrival in 2020, and Friday, Dix notes the emerging chemistry between him and the 2018 first-overall pick was on display in the form of a crossing pattern that resulted in a touchdown, as well as on several sideline and over-the-middle grabs. Evans should once again see significant volume in the coming season as a co-No.1 receiver, at minimum, alongside Chris Godwin.