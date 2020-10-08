Evans (ankle) will need to successfully complete pre-game workouts in order to be active Thursday night against Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans was the team's most targeted wide receiver Week 4 against the Chargers with Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined, but he emerged from the game with an ankle injury that forced him out of practice for the entire week. Even though he's operating on a short week, there's still optimism that Evans will take the field, though it absolutely warrants confirmation roughly 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff. Evans could be in for another target-heavy week if everything checks out in warmups, as Godwin has again been ruled out, while Scotty Miller (hip/groin) is considered questionable for the contest (though he's expected to play). A tough matchup awaits, however, as Evans and co. will be facing a Chicago team that hasn't given up a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver all year.