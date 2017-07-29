Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Shows excellent hands Friday

Evans caught nearly everything thrown his way during the first practice of training camp Friday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-year receiver got matters started on the right foot in the first session of official prep for the 2017 campaign, hauling in almost all of the abundant number of targets he saw. Evans made a particularly impressive grab in between defenders on seven-on-seven work after also having brought in back-to-back throws to kick off that particular session. Even with the heralded arrival of the speedy DeSean Jackson, Evans' size, hands and rapport with Jameis Winston are likely to once again make him the team's most targeted pass catcher in the coming season.