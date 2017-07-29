Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Shows excellent hands Friday
Evans caught nearly everything thrown his way during the first practice of training camp Friday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The fourth-year receiver got matters started on the right foot in the first session of official prep for the 2017 campaign, hauling in almost all of the abundant number of targets he saw. Evans made a particularly impressive grab in between defenders on seven-on-seven work after also having brought in back-to-back throws to kick off that particular session. Even with the heralded arrival of the speedy DeSean Jackson, Evans' size, hands and rapport with Jameis Winston are likely to once again make him the team's most targeted pass catcher in the coming season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looking to take on greater leadership role•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No new contract expected before regular season•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Should benefit from addition of DeSean Jackson•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets new career highs across the board in 2016•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...