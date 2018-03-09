Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Signs mega extension
Evans and the Buccaneers have agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Evans struggled through the least productive season of his career in 2017, but he nonetheless reached 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in as many years, and the Bucs wisely are betting on a rebound with the help of a healthier campaign from Jameis Winston. The new deal tacks five seasons on top of Evans' fifth-year option, running through his age-30 campaign in 2023. He turns 25 in August and may still have his best football ahead of him, perhaps even this upcoming season if the Bucs sufficiently address their shaky offensive line during the free-agency period and/or draft.
