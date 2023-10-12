Evans (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The hamstring injury forced Evans out early in the Buccaneers' Week 4 win over the Saints, and despite having a Week 5 bye to continue healing, the wideout still isn't fully healthy. He's now missed both of the Buccaneers' first two practices of Week 6, though head coach Todd Bowles said that what Evans is able to do Friday in terms of running will be more telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Lions. If Evans needs more time to recover from the injury and sits out Sunday, Chris Godwin would be locked in as the Buccaneers' No. 1 wide receiver, while tight end Cade Otton, running back Rachaad White and wideouts Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett could benefit from expanded pass-catching roles.