Evans (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Even with the benefit of a Week 5 bye, Evans hasn't made any visible progress through the hamstring injury that forced him to exit early from the Buccaneers' last game Oct. 1 at New Orleans. Prior to his departure, he had put together a 20-337-3 line on 31 targets in three-and-a-half games, putting him on pace for yet another 1,000-yard campaign. Evans will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.