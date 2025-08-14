Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Evans will not join the rest of the starting offense in suiting up for Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans remains healthy, by all accounts, but Tampa Bay will opt to rest the veteran wideout for a second consecutive preseason contest. It remains to be seen whether Evans will be in consideration to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale against Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 23, a game that will occur just days after his 32nd birthday. Chris Godwin (ankle) remains on the active/PUP list, but Baker Mayfield will have the benefit of calling upon both rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and second-year pro Jalen McMillan versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.