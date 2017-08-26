Play

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sitting out Saturday

Evans (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Roy Cummings of WFLA News reports.

Evans' absence seems to be precautionary more than anything, as head coach Dirk Koetter stated earlier in the week that the injury isn't anything serious. We probably won't be seeing much of him until the regular-season opener Sep. 10 in Miami.

