Evans (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Evans has yet to log official practice reps since sustaining a moderate left hamstring strain Week 3, but head coach Todd Bowles told Greg Auman of Fox Sports on Wednesday that the wide receiver is "coming along" in his recovery. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin (fibula) joined Evans on the sideline to begin Week 6 prep, meaning the health of two of the Buccaneers' top three options at the position are compromised at the moment. Evans has a pair of practices remaining this week to potentially prove the health of his hamstring ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.