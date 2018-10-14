Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Snags four passes
Evans caught four of five targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Atlanta. He fumbled during the game, but it was recovered by the offense.
Evans is going through a mini-slump over the past two games with 117 total yards and no touchdowns after averaging 122 yards and a touchdown during the season's first three weeks. He also saw season lows in catches, targets and yards on Sunday -- Jameis Winston's first start of the season. If that is a blip or a trend warrants watching, but things might be tough either way on Sunday against a difficult Cleveland defense.
