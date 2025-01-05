Evans brought in nine of 14 targets for 89 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday, tying Jerry Rice for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11 such campaigns.

It literally came down to the last play of the game, but the Buccaneers, already assured of a victory and postseason spot, designed a short pass for Evans to get him at least the five yards he needed to get to the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The star wideout unsurprisingly finished the afternoon as the Buccaneers' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he also earned an additional $3 million in incentives by posting at least five catches for 85 yards Sunday. Evans will naturally remain Baker Mayfield's most indispensable target as the Buccaneers begin the postseason in a yet-to-be-determined matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend.