Evans brought in three of four targets for 70 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Evans didn't have to deal with the pesky coverage of Marshon Lattimore (ankle), but he was still largely contained by the Saints and gained half his yardage on one reception. The perennial Pro Bowler has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in four of the last six games, however, and while Sunday's target total was his second lowest of the season, he should see more passes come his way in a Week 18 road finale against the Panthers that gives the Buccaneers a chance to clinch the NFC South.