Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Spearheads air attack Friday

Evans secured four of seven targets for 58 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Evans wasted no time getting his 2017 campaign going, hauling in a tough 29-yard throw from Jameis Winston down the right sideline on the opening drive of the game and notching two other receptions during the possession. The 23-year-old was also notably targeted on back-to-back passes in the end zone later in the drive before the Bucs settled for a field goal. While fellow starter DeSean Jackson didn't come close to matching Evans' numbers, his presence likely played a part in freeing up the latter from the suffocating coverages he often saw last season. Evans will look to replicate or exceed his impressive debut in next Thursday's tilt versus the Jaguars.