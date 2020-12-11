Evans (hamstring) was spotted on the practice field with a helmet Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old was unable to practice Thursday, but it appears he'll be participating at Friday's session in some capacity. Evans may need to put in a full practice to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin (finger) also sat out practice to begin the week, but he had no limitations at Thursday's session.
