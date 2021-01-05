Evans (knee) was at Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's encouraging news after coach Bruce Arians revealed Monday that Evans avoided structural knee damage and is considered day-to-day. While it's unclear what capacity Evans participated in, the team should issue an official practice report at some point Tuesday with Saturday's wild-card game against Washington on the horizon.
