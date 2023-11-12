Evans brought in six of 10 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Evans led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets by a wide margin, and he narrowly missed out on a two-touchdown day due to a rare second-half drop in the end zone. However, Evans more than made up for it, not just with his 22-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter, but via his standout yardage total as well, which qualified as his second highest of the campaign. Evans has now scored in three of the past four contests and therefore carries ample momentum into a Week 11 road showdown against the 49ers.