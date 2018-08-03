Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Stands out in Thursday's practice
Evans hauled in a long scoring pass down the left sideline during Thursday's "mock game" and also made a picturesque grab during a two-minute drill, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Bucs' top receiver has been displaying impressive rapport with Ryan Fitzpatrick, with Thursday serving as the latest example. His touchdown catch came at the stage of the simulated game when the first-team offense faced off with the second-team defense, but it was nevertheless impressive to see Evans get a step down the sideline and haul in the perfectly thrown ball. His catch during the two-minute drill was less spectacular but notable nonetheless, as Evans made a spinning catch on the sideline after running a deep out. The fifth-year pro is looking to rebound from what was a down year by his standards in 2017, one in which he just cleared the 1,000-yard mark (1,001) and posted a mediocre 52.2 percent catch rate.
