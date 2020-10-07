Evans (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest at Chicago, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans was unable to practice this week, but he'll have a chance to suit up Thursday, unlike Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest). Assuming Evans is active, he'll be the primary pass-catching option for Tom Brady, while Scotty Miller (hip/groin) -- who also is questionable -- is the top option to fill in for Godwin in the slot.