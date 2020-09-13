The Buccaneers plan to put Evans (hamstring) through a pregame workout before determining his status for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Glazer expects Evans' workout to take place around 1:30 p.m. ET, after the first wave of games have already kicked off. As a result, fantasy managers waiting for confirmation on Evans' status before including him in lineups may have to roll the dice and hope that he's good to go for the Buccaneers' season opener, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Glazer notes that even if Evans gains clearance to play following the workout, the Buccaneers plan to be cautious with the wideout, who may not handle a full snap count. After managing only one limited practice this week due to the hamstring injury, Evans was initially listed as doubtful for the Week 1 contest before being upgraded to questionable Saturday.