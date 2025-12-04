Evans (collarbone) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Evans maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough as he seeks his first game action since he sustained a broken collarbone Week 7 at Detroit. The Buccaneers opened up his practice window to return from injured reserve Wednesday, after which coach Todd Bowles told Brianna Dix of the team's official site, "Physically, he is fine. He's been running and everything. ... We have to see him in the football atmosphere, running routes pattern-wise. He has to get acclimated to that, so it will be good to see him tomorrow." Evans' limited session one day later indicates he has some work to do to prove his health, and Friday's injury report will provide insight into his potential to return Sunday against the Saints. Fellow WR Jalen McMillan (neck) also was designated for return from IR this week and has been limited like Evans, so both of them seemingly have a chance to play this weekend.