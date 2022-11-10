Evans (ribs/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Evans maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he deals with a pair of injuries. The Buccaneers will travel to Munich on Thursday evening ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, so Thursday's session may be his last on-field work of Week 10. In the end, Friday's practice report will reveal whether Evans goes into the weekend with or without a designation.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tending to pair of injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Struggles against Rams•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Cleared to play•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Stays limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eclipses century mark in loss•