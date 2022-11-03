Evans (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Evans maintained his activity level from Wednesday, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to a full session and get rid of his designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. As for the rest of the Buccaneers' receiving corps, Julio Jones (knee) followed up a DNP to begin Week 9 prep with all activity Thursday, while Russell Gage (hamstring) has remained sidelined. Assuming Evans gains clearance to play this weekend, Tampa Bay will have its usual top three WRs available in Evans, Chris Godwin and Jones.
