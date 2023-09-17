Evans secured six of eight targets for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Evans exploded for his second-highest yardage total since the 2020 season, with a 70-yard catch-and-run play that kicked off the Buccaneers' third possession and took the ball from Tampa Bay's 23-yard line to the shadow of the Bears' goal line. While Evans ran out of gas before reaching the end zone on that play, he made up for it with a key 32-yard scoring grab in the latter portion of the third quarter that extended a 13-10 lead. Evans and Baker Mayfield have flashed excellent chemistry over their first two games, as the multi-time Pro Bowl receiver will go into a Week 3 home matchup against the Eagles on Monday night, Sept. 25 with a 12-237-2 line on 18 targets.