Evans (collarbone) brought in six of 12 targets for 132 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Taking the field for the first time since Week 7, Evans looked as good as head coach Todd Bowles had reported the star receiver had during this week's practices. Evans made his first catch for a gain of 12 yards on the Buccaneers' second drive, and he went on to add noteworthy gains of 12 and 33 yards later in the first half. On Tampa Bay's first possession after halftime, the perennial Pro Bowler would go on to add a 45-yard grab, which accounted for half of the yards on a drive that culminated in a Devin Culp six-yard touchdown catch. Evans' receptions, receiving yards and targets were all season highs, and he'll aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 16 divisional road clash against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.