Evans (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans made an early exit from the Buccaneers' Week 3 win against the Jets with what eventually was termed a moderate hamstring strain. He's expected to be out multiple weeks as a result, and until he steps back on the practice field, he likely won't be a candidate for active status on game days. Friday's injury report may include an official declaration of Evans' availability for Sunday's game at Seattle after sitting out a Week 4 loss to the Eagles.