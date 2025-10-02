Evans (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since exiting the Buccaneers' Sept. 21 win over the Jets with a moderate left hamstring strain and is in line to miss a second straight game this Sunday in Seattle. Initial reports shortly after Evans sustained the injury suggested that he would require a 3-to-4-week recovery period, so the 32-year-old is far from a lock to make it back for the Buccaneers' Week 6 matchup with San Francisco. Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka should continue to operate as the clear top two options in the Tampa Bay passing game while Evans is on the mend.