Evans (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Coach Bruce Arians noted Monday that Evans didn't suffer any structural damage in the left knee that he injured Week 17 and was considered day-to-day, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. On Tuesday, Evans took part in the Bucs' walk-through but ultimately was listed as a non-participant on the estimated practice report. His absence from the field continued Wednesday, giving him just one more chance to join his teammates in drills this week. Evans' listing on Thursday's report will give a sense of his ability so suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup at Washington.
