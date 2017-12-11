Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Struggles again in Week 14 loss
Evans secured two of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
Evans has surprisingly seen his production take a dive with the return of Jameis Winston from a shoulder injury, as he's now brought in just four of 11 targets for 58 yards in the last two contests. Winston has spread the ball around an inordinate amount in both games, which has certainly played a major role in Evans having much fewer opportunities than usual. However, he also hasn't gotten into the end zone since way back in Week 7, leaving him with the second-lowest touchdown total of his career. Evans certainly has the talent and rapport with Jameis Winston to snap out of his current funk, a feat he'll look to accomplish in a Week 15 divisional clash against the Falcons.
