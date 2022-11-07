Evans caught five of 11 targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams.

For the third straight game and the fourth time this year, Evans saw double-digit targets, but he wound up setting a season low in receiving yards despite the volume. The veteran wideout has also gone five straight weeks without getting into the end zone, his longest drought since 2017, but he'll remain a high-ceiling fantasy option in a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.