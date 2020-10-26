Evans secured both of his targets for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

By the end of the practice week, Evans had shed the injury designation he'd been carrying due to an ankle issue, but he isn't 100 percent by all accounts and continued to struggle getting open in Sunday's victory. Evans' target count lagged significantly behind that of fellow wideouts Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, who logged nine looks apiece. The multi-time Pro Bowler has a combined 3-47 line over the past two games on four total targets, and he's also interspersed a pair of two-yard tallies among a couple of 100-yard efforts thus far this season. The impending arrival of Antonio Brown (suspension), who's slated to make his debut Week 9, now looms large over the fantasy fortunes of other members of the Buccaneers pass-catching corps, and given Evans is already trending in the wrong direction, he'll particularly be a player to monitor in a Week 8 Monday night battle against the Giants.