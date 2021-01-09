Evans (knee) is listed as active Saturday at Washington.
When Evans' left leg got stuck in the end-zone turf Week 17, the potential for missed time seemed possible, but he progressed throughout the week, culminating in a limited practice Thursday and a listing of questionable for the wild-card round. Both Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network have since forecast that Evans would attempt to play through a knee injury, and indeed the wide receiver will be available to the Buccaneers offense Saturday. Having said that, Evans' workload may be capped to ensure he doesn't suffer a setback, which could result in more reps for Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller opposite Chris Godwin.