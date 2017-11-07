Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Suspension Upheld

Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld upon appeal, NFL VP of Football Communications Michael Signora reports.

Evans challenged the one-game suspension he was levied for a blindside hit in last week's loss to the Saints, but appeals officer James Thrash saw no reason to overturn the ban, so Evans will be forced to sit out this week's matchup with the Jets. With Evans out, DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries are the favorites to lead Buccaneers wide receivers in snaps in Week 10, and Chris Godwin could be more of a factor in the passing game.