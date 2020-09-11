Evans (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
It appears Evans was only able to practice on a limited basis Friday, but it's a good sign that he was on the field after sitting out the previous two day. While Evans' participation provides reason for optimism, his status for Week 1 has not yet been determined, and may not be until game day.
