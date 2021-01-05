Coach Bruce Arians relayed that Evans (knee) participated fully in Tuesday's walk-through, but noted that the wideout wouldn't have taken part in a full-speed practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

That Evans was on the field Tuesday after hurting his knee Sunday is a step in the right direction, with Arians indicating that he's hopeful that the team will have the pass-catcher available for Saturday night's playoff opener against Washington. What Evans is able to do at practice Wednesday and how he responds to any reps he gets in the process should help begin to clarify his chances of suiting up this weekend.