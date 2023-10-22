Evans recorded six receptions on eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Falcons.

Evans was out-targeted by Chris Godwin in a full game for the first time this season, though that didn't prevent him from having a strong performance. He delivered a 40-yard touchdown reception deep down the left sideline on Tampa Bay's second offensive possession and also chipped in a 16-yard reception in the second quarter to account for the majority of his production. Though Evans has only one 100-yard performance this season, he now has four touchdowns and has at least eight targets in five of his six games.