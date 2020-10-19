Evans caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers.

The two targets were a season low for Evans, and it's the first time all year he hasn't been able to haul in a TD -- although it is the third time in six games he's been held to 10 yards or fewer. The game script did him no favors, as the Bucs' defense dominated the action, but it was still worrisome that all three of those low yardage totals have come in the three games Chris Godwin was healthy enough to play in. Tom Brady will get another chance to make both his star receivers productive at the same time in Week 7's road clash with the Raiders.