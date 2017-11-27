Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-high receiving yardage total in defeat
Evans brought in six of 12 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Evans once again paced the Buccaneers in receiving yardage and targets while checking in second behind DeSean Jackson in receptions. The fourth-year wideout has logged between five and seven catches in four of the last five contests, although his first 100-yard effort of the season continues to elude him. Evans has also failed to reach the end zone in the last four games, a matter he'll try to remedy versus the Packers in Week 13.
