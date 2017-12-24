Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-high reception, yardage totals
Evans brought in six of eight targets for 107 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
Evans paced all pass catchers in receptions and receiving yardage on the afternoon while generating his first 100-yard effort of the season. The 24-year-old's reception total was also his best since Week 12, and his production leaves him just 55 yards short of hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth straight season. With fellow wideout DeSean Jackson potentially set to miss the season finale due to his ankle injury, Evans could be in for another solid workload versus the Saints in that contest.
