Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading 10 targets in loss
Evans caught five of 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
Evans led his team in targets, but failed to get much going due in large part to quarterback Jameis Winston's (shoulder) struggles. While the hulking fourth-year wideout is having a solid season with 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns through seven games, owners that invested an early pick in Evans were surely expecting more after he totaled 1,321 yards and scored 12 times last season. He's totaled at least 60 yards in every game except for one, but is yet to reach triple digits in a contest.
