Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading reception total in win
Evans brought in 10 of 12 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Evans' reception total was a team-high figure, as were his 12 targets. The towering target's one blemish was a lost fumble, but he's otherwise gotten his season off to an impressive start. Through two games, Evans has brought in 17 of 19 targets for 230 yards and a pair of scores, with his 89.5 percent catch rate thus far especially encouraging after the 25-year-old's issues with catch efficiency last season.
