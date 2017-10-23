Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading target total Sunday
Evans brought in seven of 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He also fumbled once and recovered.
Evans was Jameis Winston's most targeted pass catcher of the afternoon and was able to consistently get the better of the Bills typically stingy secondary on the majority of his routes. Evans' 12-yard touchdown reception with 3:14 remaining was a nifty, toe-tapping grab in the right side of the end zone and gave the Buccaneers a short-lived 27-20 lead. The grab gave Evans touchdowns in consecutive games and in three of his past four contests overall. He'll look to continue producing versus the Panthers in a Week 8 divisional matchup.
