Evans (ankle) was listed as a non-participant following Monday's walkthrough, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans was spotted limping about near the end of Sunday's 21-3 loss at Carolina, and the reason appears to be an ankle issue. With a short week on tap as the Buccaneers prepare for Thursday's matchup with the Ravens, the team likely will take a cautious approach with the ninth-year pro to make sure he's as healthy as possible for Week 8 action. Fellow wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) also were DNPs on Monday, so the situation at the position in Tampa Bay should be watched as the week goes on to see who among the trio may be able to play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Impressive day goes for naught•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited by short-handed secondary•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Four catches in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Monster game in return•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Reinstated following suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: One-game suspension upheld•