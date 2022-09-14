Evans was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury.

While Chris Godwin's hamstring issue was known as the Buccaneers navigate Week 2 prep, Evans joined him on the injury report with a health concern of his own. All of Godwin, Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, while Evans and Breshad Perriman (knee) were able to mix into individual drills. Due to all the injuries in the receiving corps, the status of Evans and company is worth watching as Sunday's game at New Orleans approaches.

